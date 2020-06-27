Swarms of desert locusts attack Gurugram; Likely to enter Delhi

Gurugram, June 27: Swarms of desert locusts attacked Gurugram on Saturday right next to national capital Delhi. Multiple videos shot by residents of Gurugram city and villages show thousands of locusts covering the sky near the Cyber Hub area of Gurgaon.

The Gurugram administration had issued an advisory on Friday to keep windows, doors shut in the event of such an attack after a swarm was sighted in the Mahendragarh district.

The administration had asked the residents to clang utensils to ward off the locust attack.