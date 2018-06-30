English
  • Sports

Swaraj trolled on Twitter again, accused of Muslim appeasement

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 30: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was again trolled on Twitter today and accused of appeasing Muslims.

    Sushma Swaraj

    Her husband Swaraj Kaushal tweeted a screenshot of a post by a Twitter user who asked him to "teach" the minister "not to do Muslim appeasement". Swaraj also retweeted some of the tweets by that person.

    This comes days after Swaraj was trolled and abused on Twitter over a controversy involving the issuance of passport to an interfaith couple.

    A Passport Seva Kendra official, Vikas Mishra, in Lucknow was transferred after the interfaith couple alleged that he humiliated them when they went to the office with their passport applications recently.

    According to the couple, Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.

    A section of social media had attacked Swaraj and the ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty. The minister had taken it on the chin and retweeted some of the tweets that were even abusive and communal in nature.

    Asked whether the Ministry of External Affairs is contemplating taking any action against the trolls, Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, "The EAM (External Affairs Minister) has responded to those malicious tweets and the trolling which she was subjected to in her own way and in a manner which she deemed fit. I don't think I have anything further to add on that."

    PTI

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj twitter troll

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue