Swaraj trolled on Twitter again, accused of Muslim appeasement

New Delhi, June 30: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was again trolled on Twitter today and accused of appeasing Muslims.

Her husband Swaraj Kaushal tweeted a screenshot of a post by a Twitter user who asked him to "teach" the minister "not to do Muslim appeasement". Swaraj also retweeted some of the tweets by that person.

This comes days after Swaraj was trolled and abused on Twitter over a controversy involving the issuance of passport to an interfaith couple.

A Passport Seva Kendra official, Vikas Mishra, in Lucknow was transferred after the interfaith couple alleged that he humiliated them when they went to the office with their passport applications recently.

According to the couple, Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.

A section of social media had attacked Swaraj and the ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty. The minister had taken it on the chin and retweeted some of the tweets that were even abusive and communal in nature.

Asked whether the Ministry of External Affairs is contemplating taking any action against the trolls, Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, "The EAM (External Affairs Minister) has responded to those malicious tweets and the trolling which she was subjected to in her own way and in a manner which she deemed fit. I don't think I have anything further to add on that."

PTI

