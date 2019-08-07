Swaraj, Parrikar, Ananth Kumar: BJP has lost some of its tallest leaders recently

By Anuj Cariappa

New Dekhi, Aug 07: For the BJP, it was the third big loss in a span if three months. The party lost three of its tallest leaders, just in a span of seven months.

Ananth Kumar, Manohar Parrikar and now Sushma Swaraj, all who contributed to the party are no more.

Ananth Kumar, a six time MP from Bengaluru South passed way at the age of 59 on November 12, 2018 in Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described him as an able administrator and an asset to the party.

The other tall leader that the BJP lost recently was Manohar Parrikar. He passed away in March 2019, at the age of 63 after battling cancer. Partrikar had oversee. The rise of the BJP in Goa and had also served as the defence minister of India. He returned to Goa and was chief minister of the state when he passed away.

Swaraj, one of India's most beloved external affairs minister passed away at the AIIMS today. She was 67.

Swaraj had been the CM of Dekhi and also held the information and broadcasting portfolio in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.