Swaraj comes to the rescue of 20 Indians stranded in China

    New Delhi, June 29: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured help to a group of 20 Indians stuck in China after having lost their group visa.

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
    A man named Kautilya Bansal wrote to Swaraj on Twitter, requesting help for the group of 20 Indians, including an infant.

    "@EOIBeijing : Please expedite this. There is an infant in the group (sic)," Swaraj tweeted in response.

    She also assured help to an Indian man, whose eight-year-old son's passport was damaged on a trip to Toronto.

