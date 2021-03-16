Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha amid row over nomination for Bengal polls

What about the agony of families of BJP workers killed in TMC rule: Amit Shah to Mamata

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: Swapan Dasgupta, a BJP candidate for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, resigned from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid a row over his nomination.

The Trinamool Congress has called for his disqualification from the upper house in accordance with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, which says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath.

Swapan Dasgupta has reportedly sent his resignation with the request that it be accepted by tomorrow. His term was till April 2022.

On March 14, Dasgupta was fielded as the BJP candidate in the Tarakeshwar seat in the ensuing Bengal state elections. The former journalist is yet to file his nomination.

Tarakeshwar is a popular Hindu pilgrimage site in Hooghly district and his candidature is significant in the backdrop of the BJP's Hindutva rhetoric.