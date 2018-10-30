Swapan Dasgupta, Rajiv Malhotra appointed as JNU honorary professors

New Delhi, Oct 30: Hindutva ideologue Rajiv Malhotra and BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta have been appointed as honorary professors at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Media Studies (CMS).

Tagging a link of the CMS' faculty page, Malhotra tweeted, "As a visiting prof at JNU, I will deliver my first lecture on 2nd Nov afternoon. I will probably discuss my project on SANSKRIT NON-TRANSLATABLES. Next time I can proceed to other topics."

Malhotra, apart from being a Hindutva activist and an author, is a physicist and computer scientist by training. His books include "Indra's Net: Defending Hinduism's Philosophical Unity", "Battle for Sanskrit" and "Academic Hindophobia".

In 2015, Malhotra was accused of plagiarism by historian Richard Fox Young, who alleged that the author had quoted verbatim from other works and picked ideas without acknowledgement.

Rajya Sabha member Dasgupta is a self-professed believer in British conservatism and has often been seen to be supportive of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its policies.

