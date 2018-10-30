  • search

Swapan Dasgupta, Rajiv Malhotra appointed as JNU honorary professors

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 30: Hindutva ideologue Rajiv Malhotra and BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta have been appointed as honorary professors at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Media Studies (CMS).

    Tagging a link of the CMS' faculty page, Malhotra tweeted, "As a visiting prof at JNU, I will deliver my first lecture on 2nd Nov afternoon. I will probably discuss my project on SANSKRIT NON-TRANSLATABLES. Next time I can proceed to other topics."

    Swapan Dasgupta, Rajiv Malhotra appointed as JNU honorary professors
    Hindutva ideologue Rajiv Malhotra and BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta

    Malhotra, apart from being a Hindutva activist and an author, is a physicist and computer scientist by training. His books include "Indra's Net: Defending Hinduism's Philosophical Unity", "Battle for Sanskrit" and "Academic Hindophobia".

    Also Read | CBI ends search for missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad

    In 2015, Malhotra was accused of plagiarism by historian Richard Fox Young, who alleged that the author had quoted verbatim from other works and picked ideas without acknowledgement.

    Rajya Sabha member Dasgupta is a self-professed believer in British conservatism and has often been seen to be supportive of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its policies.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    hindutva bjp jnu

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 20:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue