ICF developed Train 18 in 18 months

Train 18 has diffused lighting, automatic doors and footsteps beside GPS-based Passenger Information System. The footstep in a coach's doorway slides outward when the train stops at a station enabling passengers to alight safely with comfort. The footstep would adjust to the variation in height between a train's floor and the platform.

Plush interiors

The train will also be fitted with CCTV, central air conditioning, diffused lighting, GPS-based passenger information systems, two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats (as against the regular cabin's 78).

Shatabdi's successor

The train has a self-propelled layout, which means that it does not have a standalone engine and instead has propulsion systems in each coach. The swanky 16-coach prototype without an engine will cut travel time by 15% compared to the Shatabdi. Train 18 comes with technical features for enhanced quick acceleration.

Travel time to come down by 15%

The train is being built by Integral Coach Factory and is going to be unveiled on October 28, 2018. It will go through testing and trial near the factory for about four days, before it gets handed over to the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for further testing. Once the trains get approved, they will be a real boon to commuters.

Images credit - Twitter/@PiyushGoyal

OneIndia News with PTI inputs