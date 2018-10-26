  • search

Swanky new Train 18 set to hit tracks: All you need to know about India's first engine-less train

By
    New Delhi, Oct 26: Train 18, India's first first engine-less train, is set to hit the tracks for trials on October 29. Being seen as successor of the Shatabdi Express, Train 18 would be capable of running at a speed of up to 160 kmph.

    Developed by Chennai's Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in 18 months, the full AC train is designed in such a way that passengers can have a look at the driver's cabin. ICF general manager Sudhanshu Mani said that it cost nearly Rs 100 crore to build the prototype and subsequent production would bring down the cost.

    Key features of Train 18:

    Train 18 has diffused lighting, automatic doors and footsteps beside GPS-based Passenger Information System. The footstep in a coach's doorway slides outward when the train stops at a station enabling passengers to alight safely with comfort. The footstep would adjust to the variation in height between a train's floor and the platform.

    The train will also be fitted with CCTV, central air conditioning, diffused lighting, GPS-based passenger information systems, two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats (as against the regular cabin's 78).

    The train has a self-propelled layout, which means that it does not have a standalone engine and instead has propulsion systems in each coach. The swanky 16-coach prototype without an engine will cut travel time by 15% compared to the Shatabdi. Train 18 comes with technical features for enhanced quick acceleration.

    The train is being built by Integral Coach Factory and is going to be unveiled on October 28, 2018. It will go through testing and trial near the factory for about four days, before it gets handed over to the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for further testing. Once the trains get approved, they will be a real boon to commuters.

    Images credit - Twitter/@PiyushGoyal

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

