Swamy's advise to Dhoni, anti-Indians would like glove controversy to grow

New Delhi, June 07: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has advised cricketer MS Dhoni to agree to ICC's request which has requested Indian cricket team wicketkeeper to remove a dagger logo embossed on his gloves which looks like an Army insignia.

"My unasked for advice to Dhoni: You lose nothing by agreeing to ICC Rules no matter how intrusive it is. Terminate the controversy which nothing to with your awe inspiring cricket. Anti Indian forces would like this controversy to grow (sic)," Swamy tweeted.

My unasked for advice to Dhoni: You lose nothing by agreeing to ICC Rules no matter how intrusive it is. Terminate the controversy which nothing to with your awe inspiring cricket. Anti Indian forces would like this controversy to grow — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 7, 2019

During India's opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni's green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

"The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can't sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know," Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai told PTI.

Rai said Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue sporting the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves as it is not a military symbol.

"And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations," he added. His statement comes after the ICC "requested the BCCI" to ask Dhoni to remove the sign from the gloves, citing rules which forbid display of messages "which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes."

It is learnt that following the BCCI's request, the ICC's Cricket Operations team will discuss the matter with the World Cup's Event Technical committee, both headed by Geoff Allardyce. The BCCI will be required to prove that the dagger insignia is not military symbolism and if the event technical committee is convinced, Dhoni would be allowed to continue sporting it.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem. The CoA chief's defence is based on the fact that the para-regimental dagger logo has word 'Balidan' (sacrifice) inscribed on it, which is not the case with the logo sported by Dhoni.

The argument, however, may not cut much ice with the ICC if it strictly goes by rules. The CoA's intervention comes after social media criticism of the ICC's objections. When asked how India would respond in case the ICC insists on the removal of the sign and sanctions Dhoni for defiance, Rai said, "I think there has been a request to get it removed and not an instruction. "As far as we are concerned, the BCCI CEO (Rahul Johri) will be reaching there before the Australia game and will be speaking to the senior ICC officials.

