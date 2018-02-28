Swamy wanted Jayalalithaa to apologise to Kanchi Sankaracharya

When Sankaracharya Jeyendra Sarasvathi and his deputy Sri Vijayendra Sarasvathi were acquitted by Puducherry Principal District Session in Sankarraman murder case devotees at the Kanchi Mutt celebrated by bursting firecrackers in 2013.

"It is happy news for all Hindus, all over the country," said an ecstatic devotee.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and others had received the Acharya at the Mutt. Swamy said there was no surprise in the outcome of the case. Also, Swamy said J then Chief Minister ( Jayalalithaa) of Tamil Nadu should come in person and apologise to the Acharyas. The acquittal was seen as a huge embarrassment for Jayalalithaa, whose government had ordered the arrest of the Kanchi seer and his junior pontiff.

Devotees and Hindu organisations could come to terms with the fact that Sankaracharya Jeyendra Sarasvathi was accused in the murder of Sankararaman, the manager of Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram. He was murdered in the premises of the temple on 3 September 2004.

In fact, the report by investigative journalist Dhanasekaran Prakash in the Tamil weekly Nakkeeran and the confession by the surrendered led to the arrest of Jayendra Saraswati and Vijayendra Sarasvathi, the seers of the Kanchi Mutt. Sankararaman is alleged to have constantly levelled accusations against the Kanchi seers and the functioning of the Kanchi Mutt.

He is alleged to have sent anonymous letters to the Mutt. Jayendra Saraswathi was arrested on the Diwali day of 11 November 2004 in Andhra Pradesh, while Vijayendrar was arrested on the Mutt premises on 10 January 2005.

On November 27, 2013, he was acquitted by the Puducherry Principal District Session.

OneIndia News

