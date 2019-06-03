  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Swamy urges PM to allot land for construction of Ram temple

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate land in Ayodhya for building the Ram temple and also declare the Ram Setu a national heritage monument.

    In a letter to Modi, Swamy said the government required no permission from the Supreme Court to allocate land for constructing the temple as it was taken over by former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao's dispensation in 1993.

    File photo of Subramanian Swamy
    File photo of Subramanian Swamy

    The Ayodhya land dispute is pending in the Supreme Court.

    In January, the Modi government filed an application in the apex court, seeking its nod to return over 67 acre surplus land around the disputed area to its original owner, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a trust formed for construction of the temple.

    Swamy, in his letter, said the government's submission in the court was made "erroneously" as it required no permission because the land remained in its possession.

    The government needs no permission from any authority to allocate land to anybody in public interest, he claimed.

    He also demanded that the Ram Setu be declared a national heritage monument.

    More SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY News

    Read more about:

    subramanian swamy narendra modi ram setu

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue