Swamy calls Shashi Tharoor 'neech aadmi'

By
    New Delhi, Oct 15: Reacting to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's comment on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy called him 'neech aadmi' on Monday.

    Subramanian Swamy told ANI, "There is a charge-sheet against him, what can we say on the statement of such a person. Woh neech aadmi hai."

    BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. PTI file photo

    Swamy was reacting Shashi Tharoor's statement, "No good Hindu would want a temple at Babri masjid site by demolishing somebody else's place of worship".

    Speaking at the Hindu Litfest, Tharoor made the following statement:

    "On the Ram Janmabhoomi, as a Hindu obviously I am very conscious that a vast majority of my fellow Hindus believe that this was the specific birthplace of Ram and for that reason most good Hindus would want to see a Ram temple at the sit where Ram was supposed to be born. But I also believe that no good Hindu would have wanted to see that temple built by demolishing somebody else's place of worship."

    Separately, in the tweet, he said, "Now media is adopting double standards in the Me Too matter. GST has been chargesheeted for assisting his wife to kill herself and is out on bail. Yet no demand that he resign. Media is despite projecting his idiotic views on Ram Temple. MJ Akbar has only allegations just yet.!"

