Swami Vivekananda death anniversary: Remembering India's greatest spiritual guru

July 4th 1902 - marks the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He was not even 40 when he died, but in that short span he changed the way Hindu philosophy and Hinduism was perceived both in India and abroad.

Born as Narendranath Dutta, Swami Vivekananda was a disciple of one of Indian greatest spiritual gurus Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Narendranath Datta adopted the name of Swami Vivekananda after becoming a monk and living a life of a spiritualist. He was intrigued by spirituality and philosophy since childhood and went on to play a pivotal role in the spiritual enlightenment of the Indian masses.

He is also known for bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion during the late 19th century.

He died at 9:10 pm while meditating. Medically, a rupture of a blood vessel in his brain led to the death. His disciples believe that the rupture was due to brahmarandhra (an opening in the crown of his head) being pierced when he attained mahasamādhi. He was cremated on a sandalwood pyre on the banks of Ganga in Belur.

On Swami Vivekananda's 116th death anniversary, we take a look at his best quotes:

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.

We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.

The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.

You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.

All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.

Be A Hero. Always Say - I have no Fear.

Political leaders and personalities from various fields paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda and remembered him on his death anniversary. His life and works were a great influence on the youth in the past and continues to serve as an ideal example in the present day.

