Swami Vivekananda: A tribute on the National Youth Day

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 12: This day is celebrated as the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. The Government of India declared this day as National Youth Day in 1984 and since then the day is celebrated in India every year.

Born in Kolkata, death at the age of 39 (12th January 1863 - 4th July 1902 ), Vivekananda was famous for his ocean of knowledge, simplicity, futuristic outlook and high moral thoughts. On the eve of national Youth day here is a small tribute to the maestro.

The journey of a simple man

The man who symbolizes immense energy, courage and enthusiasm, Swami Vivekananda is not just merely a name, he was himself an institution. In a short span of lifetime his words inspire us in a such an extent that even after so many years of death, Vivekananda still remains in our hearts.

With his futuristic vision he could understand that the country lives in discrimination. His teaching describes words against inequity on the basis of gender, religion, cast and creed.

He was in pain seeing how women have been treated in our country. Vivekananda said women are the real strength of society and wanted women to be educated and independent. He was a true believer of women empowerment.

Narendranath told if one wants to see the real India he has to walk through its streets. Vivekananda walked almost the whole country by foot as he believed human life is the supreme and superior of everything and he wanted to use his life to the fullest.

His visions on modern India Today the country is being smashed under the burden of poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, starvation and the list is endless. Sometimes countrymen feel helpless but is it unachievable dream of becoming great?

Swamiji said a simple but significant "no" as the monk preached all the strength are crave for is within ourselves. He said, if we can overcome the pessimistic attitude we can do wonders. He advised to aim higher, work harder and not be scared of failure.

Message to the youth

Swami taught the world the importance of hard labour and that it is the only way one can achieve a goal. He said, one has to take the whole responsibility on one's shoulders. "Work as if on each of you depended the whole work. Fifty centuries are looking on you, the future of India depends on you. Work on."

He told to see the work for the country not to see as a favour but an obligation. "So long as the millions live in hunger and ignorance, I hold every man a traitor who, having been educated at their expense, pays not the least heed to them! Vivekananda taught to be free from jealousy and suspicion and help people who want to be good.

His wrote to one of his disciples, "Follow me, if you will, by being intensely sincere, perfectly unselfish, and, above all, by being perfectly pure. My blessings go with you. In this short life there is no time for the exchange of compliments. We can compare notes and compliment each other to our hearts' content after the battle is finished. Now, do not talk; work, work, work..."

The tale of Chicago

In Chicago, at the Parliament of the World's Religions held on September, 1893, Swami Vivekananda represented India and Hinduism. It was the first Parliament of the World's Religions and joined by the delegates from all over the world.

Swami Vivekananda gave a speech on the importance of abolishing fanaticism in all forms, a relevant issue the world and one of the oldest countries India was facing. Vivekananda received a standing ovation for two minutes after finishing the speech which established him as the greatest figure in the Parliament of World Religions and India as the mother of religions.