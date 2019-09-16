  • search
    BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand's health deteriorates, examined by doctors

    By Shreya
    |

    Luckow, Sep 16: BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexual harassment was on Monday night examined by a team of doctors at his ashram here after he complained of uneasiness.

    State-run medical college doctor Prof M L Agarwal said that he along with cardiologist K C Verma examined the former Union minister.

    Swami Chinmayanand
    Swami Chinmayanand

    Chinmayanand, who was suffering from loose stools for the last four days, complained of uneasiness in the evening after which the team of government and private doctors examined him.

    The BJP leader was administered medicine and his condition was stated to be stable, the doctors attending on him said.

    Girl who accused Swami Chinmayanand of 'threatening' her goes missing

    The law student, who levelled rape charges against him, and those supporting her claimed that it was an attempt by Chinmayanand to avoid arrest after she recorded her statement before a magistrate on Monday.

    The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case had taken the woman to the court, where her statement was recorded before Judicial Magistrate Geetika Singh, official sources said here.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 23:29 [IST]
