Why was Swami Akhileshwaranand miffed over cow protection board

    Madhya Pradesh Cow Protection Board chairperson Swami Akhileshwaranand has been given cabinet minister rank by the state government. He was earlier given MoS rank.

    This comes reportedly, after Swami Akhileshwaranand expressed discontent over being appointed to a Narmada conservation panel with some "controversial" religious figures.

    In April, five religious figures were granted the status Ministers of States (MoS). These religious figures included Namdev Tyagi- also known by Computer Baba, Pandit Yogendra Mahant and Bhaiyyuji Maharaj; these religious figures made it to the panel, set up for conservation of the Narmada.

    In April, he wrote a letter to the MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, offering his resignation from the panel.

    Swami did not attend any meetings that was conducted by the panel and attended by the two other religious heads. On June 11, Swami was elevated from the status of MP Cow Protection Board chairperson to the cabinet rank. On June 12, he thanked the chief minister for his new status, but said the decision only amounted to correcting the earlier wrong.

    cabinet minister madhya pradesh government

