Swami Agnivesh attacked by fringe group in Jharkhand, CM orders probe

Activist Swami Agnivesh was assaulted by a fringe group in Jharkhand on Tuesday. He is now under medical care. The alleged BJP workers had shown black flags and raised slogans against him. He was in Pakur to take part in an event.

He was allegedly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and ABVP members at Pakur in Jharkhand for his "anti-Hindu" stance.

"As soon as I came out of the venue, BJYM and ABVP activists attacked me without any provocation. They alleged that I was speaking against Hindus," he told PTI.

"I thought Jharkhand was a peaceful state, but my views have changed after this incident," he told.

ANI quoted Agnivesh as saying that his attackers should be identified and brought to the book as there was CCTV footage available of the incident.

"There was no police personnel present there. Even when I repeatedly called SP and DM they didn't turn up. I was told that ABVP and BJP Yuva Morcha workers want to protest. I told them there's no need to protest, they can come in & talk. No one came in at that time," he said.

"When I left from there, they suddenly attacked and hurled abuses at me. I want that they be identified from CCTV footage & video available with media and action be taken against them," he added.

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has ordered a probe into the matter.

Asked about the incident, Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said he did not have any prior information about Agnivesh's programme in the district.

Swami Agnivesh beaten up by fringe group: Watch video

Swami Agnivesh @swamiagnivesh attacked by mob in #Jharkhand. Blames BJP youth wing for the attack. BJYM alleges that he was inciting tribals. @dasraghubar pic.twitter.com/gvr46EXF9f — Kirandeep (@raydeep) July 17, 2018

(With PTI inputs)