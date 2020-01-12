  • search
Trending Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Swachhta, nirmalta, aviralta,’ the theme for Ganga Yatra

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the 'Ganga Yatra', which will begin on January 27 and conclude on January 31.

    A statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government here said that instructions were issued to spread awareness about the 'swachhta' (cleanliness), 'nirmalta' (softness) and 'aviralta' (uninterrupted flowing nature) of river Ganga.

    ‘Swachhta, nirmalta, aviralta,’ the theme for Ganga Yatra

    He also said that apart from being a symbol of faith, Ganga can play a positive role in the development and prosperity of the country.

    Appeasement by those repeatedly rejected by people: Yogi on Priyanka

    The 1025-kilometre Yatra will pass through 26 districts and cover 1026 village panchayats.

    "The first Yatra will begin from Bijnor and end in Kanpur, while the second yatra will begin from Kanpur and end in Ballia. They will be flagged off by the Governor and Chief Minister," the statement said.

    During the Yatra, people will be made aware of various welfare schemes and achievements of the state government, the statement said.

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath ganga uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue