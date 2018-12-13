Home News India Swachh Chennai by Urbantree Write Up

Swachh Chennai by Urbantree Write Up

"Swachh Chennai - Clean Chennai a CSR and giant initiative started by Urban Tree Infrastructures Pvt Ltd under Swachh Bharat mission with the aim of cleaning the Chennai city. We at Urban Tree always cared about green living and implemented the green building concepts in all our residential project. In order to continue that to serve the society , to eliminate thrash and to contribute to mother nature we started this mission.

As part of Swachh Chennai we have procured a machine "Glutton" walk along litter picking machine imported from Belgium. This machine picks all dry wastes from roads and it costs around 20 lakhs. This machine operates everyday across Chennai from morning 6 am - 2 pm operated by a trained worker. It is deployed to clean the roads near beaches as well every Sunday morning. It is capable of cleaning and holding 20 kg of litter in one go.collecting almost 200 kg of dry waste everyday.

We have cleaned major zones and areas such as Marina beach, Anna Nagar, Mogappair, Nungambakkam, Mylapore , Vadapalani , T-nagar, Egmore, Wall tax road, Parry's corner , NSC Bose road, Mount road, Nolambur, Shanthi colony, Thirumangalam, Mint street, Chetpet , Kodambakkam, Koyambedu, TTK road, Adyar.

We are planning to buy further more machines in near future and to recycle the waste which is being collected. This initiative is already been lauded and appreciated by the citizens of Chennai, garnering a good response.

For more details kindly check our Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/swachhchennaiurbantree