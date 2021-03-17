SVKM’s Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics presents Insight'21

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Insight'21 is a Business, Finance and Economic Festival and this year it will be enlightening its journey by presenting itself on a virtual platform. Insight will be hosting stellar personalities from diverse backgrounds including Sudha Murty (Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation), Radhakrishnan Pillai (Bestselling Author of Chanakya Series) , Sambhav Jain (Founder of Fampay )and many more. This year the outreach is maximised due to its online presence, thus, we will be expecting a footfall of 10000+ individuals including corporates and professionals, some even from across the globe.

In an attempt to explore the scope of computerisation in today's time, the theme of Insight'21 is none other than UNRAVELLING THE DIGITAL ERA. Insight believes that as a human in this digital civilisation, more than our need, it is our duty to expand our knowledge and summon the virtual universe.

The four-day fest includes a variety of events which aim to put the business, financial and economic knowledge to test. In reference with the stock market, it goes unsaid that individuals may know the price of everything but the value of nothing. Henceforth, Perriculum, a financial event will fill in all the gaps. To foster and encourage the start-up culture in India and abroad the fest also has its very own business competition Planet-B that aims to provide young entrepreneur a platform to raise fund and secure mentorships from best business coaches and investors across the globe. With it's Dare to Dream campaign of the Informal's department shall maintain the vibrant spirit showcasing talents of the youth.

Insight's flagship event, The Global Youth Economic Summit (GYES) is a two day-long conference based on the lines of the World Economic Forum which will be discussing the agendas regarding human economy and orthodox finances.This platform attempts to provide an environment which is conducive to them as well as the real corporate world. AWAAZ: The Youth Parliamentary Debate will be upholding opportunities for the youth to express their views on Globalisation vs Insulation. Nonetheless, the Insight Business Conclave shall address the people at hand with the idea of New Age Money and it is a great occasion for interaction with the renowned business personnel. 21 speakers, 6 segments, direct one on one live interactions with industry experts, 2 days, overwhelming experience.

The pandemic is a mere reminder of how a ' smooth sea never makes a skilful sailor'. The hardships in the recent have motivated us as a citizen and as an aspiring youth to strive harder in making the most out of this virtual reality. Insight'21 shall offer the participants a full corporate simulation with the journey of events based on global economic standards.

Incepted with the vision to fill the interlude between classroom learning and the real corporate world, Insight has consciously worked towards imparting the feasibilities of real life situations. Let us all Ideate, Aim, Achieve with Insight from the 18th to 21st of March 2021. Visit http://nminsight.in/ to know more.