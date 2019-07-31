S V Ranganath appointed interim board chairman of CCD Enterprises

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, July 31: CCD convened a board meeting on Wednesday and appointed S V Ranganath as the interim chairman of the CCD board, while Nitin Bagamane has been appointed as the interim COO of the cafe chain, after the death of the founder, V G Siddhartha, came to light on Wednesday morning. The board also appointed Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as its legal counsel to advise it on the foregoing and related matters.

The next board meeting will be held on Aug 8.

V G Siddhartha, the tycoon who founded the Cafe Coffee Day chain, has been found dead in the Netravati River. His body was recovered by fishermen from near the Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on Wednesday morning.

CCD Enterprise stocks nosedive after death of founder

V G Siddhartha went missing on Monday evening and was last seen by his driver who dropped him on the bridge on Netravati at 6:30 pm. V G Siddhartha, who is also the son-in-law of former Karnataka CM S M Krishna, is suspected to have jumped off the bridge after a local fisherman said that he saw someone jump into the river.