Suvendu Adhikari to meet PM Modi today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 09: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will call on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and discuss various issues including post poll violence in West Bengal.

On Tuesday, Adhikari met with Union Home Minister, Suvendu Adhikari and discussed a host of issues including the violence in Bengal.

These meetings come at a time when the BJP is stepping up its campaign against the violence that erupted in Bengal after the elections.

Adhikari, a former minister in the last Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year, months ahead of the state Assembly polls.

In his first interactions with the top brass of the BJP after becoming the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Adhikari also met Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav.

'Shri @SuvenduWB ji called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji,' Shah's office said in a tweet, along with a picture of the home minister and the West Bengal leader.

Adhikari also tweeted saying he discussed several matters concerning the state with Shah and sought his blessings for West Bengal.

'Honourable HM assured, he was and he will be there for Bengal always,' he said.

Adhikari defeated West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in a closely fought battle in Nandigram during the state Assembly polls held in March-April.

Later in the day, he also met Nadda at his residence and discussed various issues, including political violence in West Bengal.

Talking to reporters after meeting Nadda, Adhikari asserted that the situation in West Bengal is very grim as the BJP workers are facing a continuous threat in the state.

The saffron party stands firmly with its workers and will do everything possible for their well-being, he said.

Adhikari is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

His meeting with the top brass of the BJP comes days after his presence during a Modi-Banerjee meet to review the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas had irked the TMC leader.

According to sources, Banerjee had arrived late at the aforementioned meeting and left after submitting a report on the impact of the cyclone.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 8:36 [IST]