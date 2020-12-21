YouTube
    Suvendu Adhikari's resignation accepted

    Kolkata, Dec 21: Newly inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday claimed that his resignation as West Bengal MLA has been accepted following his meeting with Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

    "Assembly speaker had called me regarding my resignation as MLA of the House. Today, I met him... I was told my resignation has been accepted," he said.

      Adhikari, a former TMC minister and MLA, quit all posts and had switched over to the saffron camp last week.

      Suvendu Adhikari appeared before me today and told me that he resigned without being under anyone else's influence. I am satisfied that his resignation is voluntary & genuine. I accept his resignation with immediate effect, Biman Banerjee, Speaker, West Bengal Legislative Assembly said.

      Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 16:33 [IST]
