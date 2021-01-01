Suvendu Adhikari resigns from TMC; To join BJP at Amit Shah's rally on December 19

No one in Mamata's family wants to become CM: TMC hits back at Shah's dynasty dig

TMC’s loss is BJP gain: The ones who crossed over

After Amit Shah, CM Mamata Banerjee all set to hold road show in West Bengal's Bolpur today

Suvendu Adhikari’s brother hints he is joining BJP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Jan 01: Following his removal as the chairman of the board of administrators of Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district, Trinamool Congress leader Soumendu Adhikari on Thursday hinted that he would join the BJP following the footsteps of his political heavyweight brother Suvendu.

"Lotus will bloom in every household. Wait a bit," said Mr Soumendu Adhikari who also filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court challenging his removal from his post in the civic body.

Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP. Mr Soumendu had not participated in the recent political programmes of the TMC in the district and a section of the party leaders alleged that he was supporting Suvendu Adhikari's mass contact programmes in the district for the last two months.

CBI issues look out circular against TMC leader in cross border cow smuggling case

"Remember, we worship Maa Durga with 108 lotuses," Mr Soumendu told reporters at Contai.

Suvendu Adhikari, a former cabinet minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, joined the BJP along with nine MLAs, five of them from the TMC, and a party MP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Medinipur on December 19.

At a public rally on Tuesday, Suvendu Adhikari said that lotus will bloom in his family.

His father Sisir Adhikari and another brother Dibyendu are TMC MPs. They did not give any indication of leaving the TMC.

However, Dibyendu Adhikari on Wednesday termed the decision to remove Soumendu from the post of chairman of the board of administrator of Contai Municipality as "unfortunate, unexpected and unfair."

Soumendu Adhikari was the chairman of Contai Municipality till the term of the board expired in 2019.

He was then appointed as its administrator since elections were postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Claiming that he has been illegally removed by the West Bengal Municipal Affairs Department from his post in the civic body on December 30, Soumendu moved the Calcutta High Court on Thursday.

Assembly election is due in West Bengal in April-May 2021.