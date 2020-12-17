TMC rebel hints he is going out, a day after patch-up meeting

Suvendu Adhikari resigns from TMC; To join BJP at Amit Shah's rally on December 19

New Delhi, Dec 17: In a recent development, Suvendu Adhikari has resigned from the primary membership of Trinamool Congress (TMC). In a letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said, "I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of TMC as well as from all positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect."

"I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been afforded to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party," Adhikari wrote.

According to reports, Adhikari is set to join the BJP in Amit Shah's rally this Saturday in West Bengal.

Earlier, Adhikari resigned as an MLA of the state assembly on Wednesday further fuelling the theory of him switching over to the saffron camp.

Adhikari, who has resigned from the state cabinet last month and has been maintaining distance with the party leadership, arrived at the state assembly this evening and submitted his resignation to the assembly secretary.

He was TMC MLA from Nandigram assembly constituency of the East Midnapore district.

"I do hereby tender my resignation from the member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance," Adhikari wrote in his resignation letter.