Suttur Mutt Seer unhurt, 3 injured in helium balloons blast in Mysore district

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Mysore, Feb 5: Suttur Mutt Seer Shri Swamiji Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami escaped unhurt after nitrogen balloons blast during the inauguration of a wrestling competition at Nanjungud taluk of Mysuru district.

Three people were injured during the incident. The injured are being given medical attention at the event.

#WATCH Helium balloons catch fire at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru, Karnataka. Three people sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/KoOf2bL4J2 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019