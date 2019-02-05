  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Suttur Mutt Seer unhurt, 3 injured in helium balloons blast in Mysore district

    By
    |

    Mysore, Feb 5: Suttur Mutt Seer Shri Swamiji Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami escaped unhurt after nitrogen balloons blast during the inauguration of a wrestling competition at Nanjungud taluk of Mysuru district.

    Suttur Mutt Seer unhurt, 3 injured in helium balloons blast in Mysore district

    Three people were injured during the incident. The injured are being given medical attention at the event.

    Read more about:

    karnataka blast

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue