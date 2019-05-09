Suspicious man at Bengaluru metro station is not a terrorist

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, May 09: It turned out to be a false alarm. After a large section of the media showed CCTV footage of a man refusing to undergo a security check at the Majestic Metro Station here, it has now turned out that there was nothing suspicious about him.

The man who refused to be frisked by security personnel on Wednesday had filed a complaint with the police stating that his photo was being circulated on the social media and he was being termed as a terrorist. This has tarnished his image and he was receiving calls from friends and family, he added.

He has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed and is a resident of Nayandahalli. The police say that he has a small watch repair shop at the Majestic bus stand and travels by Metro everyday.