  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Suspicious item found in Shalimar Express, has a battery connected to packet

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 04: A suspicious packet with a battery connected to it has been found inside Shalimar Express in Mumbai. The train was at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station in the Kurla suburb of Mumbai when the packet was found.

    Suspicious item found in Shalimar Express, has a battery connected to packet
    Representational Image

    ANI quoted Mumbai Railway Commissioner as saying that a cryptic letter has also been found.

    "Some suspicious material was kept inside Shalimar Express at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station. A letter was also found with "keep this packet here, next team will carry on from here" written on it. One battery connected to the packet also found," news agency quoted Mumbai Railway Commissioner as saying.

    As per reports, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) swung to action and reached the spot to take a stock of the situation. Some reports also suggest that five gelatin sticks were found in Shalimar Express.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai trains

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue