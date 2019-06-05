Suspicious item found in Shalimar Express, has a battery connected to packet

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, June 04: A suspicious packet with a battery connected to it has been found inside Shalimar Express in Mumbai. The train was at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station in the Kurla suburb of Mumbai when the packet was found.

ANI quoted Mumbai Railway Commissioner as saying that a cryptic letter has also been found.

"Some suspicious material was kept inside Shalimar Express at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station. A letter was also found with "keep this packet here, next team will carry on from here" written on it. One battery connected to the packet also found," news agency quoted Mumbai Railway Commissioner as saying.

As per reports, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) swung to action and reached the spot to take a stock of the situation. Some reports also suggest that five gelatin sticks were found in Shalimar Express.