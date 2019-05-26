  • search
    Suspicious boat from Sri Lanka: ISIS may strike warns intelligence

    New Delhi, May 26: A high alert has been declared after intelligence reports suggested that 15 persons with links to the Islamic State had left Sri Lanka in a boat to Lakshadweep.

    Additional Director General of Police, Coastal Security, Tomin Thachankery warned that the group had begun its journey under mysterious circumstances.

    Suspicious boat from Sri Lanka: ISIS may strike warns intelligence
    Representational Image

    He asked officials to remain on very high alert apart from ordering patrolling of the shorelines regularly.

    How Tamil Nadu contributed to the Islamic State problem in India

    In the aftermath of this alert, the police carried out searches at hotels and lodges in Thiruvananthapuram to sneer that no unknown or suspicious persons had checked in.

    The development comes in the wake of the National Investigation Agency arresting a man from Palakkad, who is alleged to be linked to the Islamic State. He had told the NIA that he was inspired by the Sri Lanka blasts and had planned on replicating the same in India as well.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 8:42 [IST]
