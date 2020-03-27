  • search
    Suspension of all domestic, private flight operations suspended till April 14

    New Delhi, Mar 27: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension of all domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations until April 14 amidst a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

    The move comes a day after the DGCA said all international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended until April 14.

    In a circular the DGCA said that all domestic operators engaged in scheduled, non-scheduled and private aircraft operations in India has been extended until 23.59 hours IST on April 14.

    "It has been decided that all scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 1830 hrs GMT of April 14, 2020. However, this restriction will not apply to all international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," there circular had said.

      Following this Air India had tweeted, "all domestic and International flight service of Air India remain cancelled till 14th April 2020."

