    Suspension of 7 Congress MPs over unruly behaviour in Parliament revoked

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The suspension of seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session has been revoked by Speaker Om Birla. The seven MPs of the Congress had been suspended on charges of for disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings.

    The suspension was revoked by the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday after he held an all-party meeting over smooth proceedings of the House.

    Om Birla
    The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and passed by a voice vote.

    As the House reassembled after a Holi break on Wednesday, Congress MPs raised slogans demanding revocation of the expulsion of its seven MPs.

    But Congress members trooped inside the Well raising slogans with the demand to rescind last week's expulsion order of seven of its members.

    Delhi violence: Speaker Om Birla warns LS MPs of suspension following continues ruckus

    The seven Congress members-- Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget session for gross misconduct.

