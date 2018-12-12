  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Suspense over Rajasthan CM continues, Rahul to take a call tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take a call on the Rajasthan Chief Minister tomorrow (December 13). Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot are in contention for the post.

    Sachin Pilot
    Sachin Pilot

    A high-level meeting was held in Jaipur today to decide the next Chief Minister after Congress registered a win in the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Gehlot has served as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in the past. Gehlot was in charge of campaigning in Rajasthan. Pilot is popular among the youth and is from Gujjar community. Gujjars are a prominent community I Rajasthan.

    Both Pilot and Gehlot had been the two prominent faces of the Congress' campaign in the state and had played an important role in the distribution of tickets

    Pilot will leave for Delhi tonight to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    "Rahul Gandhi will take a decision tomorrow on who will be Rajasthan CM," said Congress MLA Parsadi Lal Meena, as per an Indian Express report.

    [What India wants: Jobs, MSP or name changes and mandir]

    Earlier today, newly-elected members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly from the Congress, as well as party rebels, gathered at the residence of Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur calling for his selection as the chief minister.

    The election results 2018 are important as it may impact 2019 general elections. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 20:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue