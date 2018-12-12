Home News India Suspense over Rajasthan CM continues

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 12: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take a call on the Rajasthan Chief Minister tomorrow (December 13). Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot are in contention for the post.

A high-level meeting was held in Jaipur today to decide the next Chief Minister after Congress registered a win in the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Gehlot has served as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in the past. Gehlot was in charge of campaigning in Rajasthan. Pilot is popular among the youth and is from Gujjar community. Gujjars are a prominent community I Rajasthan.

Both Pilot and Gehlot had been the two prominent faces of the Congress' campaign in the state and had played an important role in the distribution of tickets

Pilot will leave for Delhi tonight to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi will take a decision tomorrow on who will be Rajasthan CM," said Congress MLA Parsadi Lal Meena, as per an Indian Express report.

Earlier today, newly-elected members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly from the Congress, as well as party rebels, gathered at the residence of Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur calling for his selection as the chief minister.

The election results 2018 are important as it may impact 2019 general elections.