Suspense on invitations to Advani, Joshi for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

    New Delhi, Aug 02: There is no clarity as yet on whether senior BJP leaders, L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will be invited for the Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on August 5.

    Until Saturday, no invitation had been received by the two leaders for the event to be held on Wednesday. Both Advani and Joshi figure among the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. It was only last week the Advani recorded his final deposition before the court. The verdict by the Special CBI court is to be delivered by August 30 as per the orders of the Supreme Court of India.

    Reports said that the invitations had not yet been given taking into consideration the pandemic. The final guest list is being kept small owing to the pandemic and there is an appeal issued by the organisers not to throng Ayodhya in large numbers.

    There are also indicators that the two veteran leaders would be connected to the event through video conferencing.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 2, 2020, 9:26 [IST]
