    Suspended RJD MLA Rajballabh Yadav gets lifer in Nawada minor rape case

    By
    |

    Patna, Dec 21: Convicted Bihar RJD leader Raj Ballabh Yadav sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 in 2016 Nawada minor rape case.

    Former RJD leader Raj Ballabh Yadav. File photo
    In 2016 April, Yadav was named as one of the main accused in a charge-sheet filed by Nalanda Police, after he allegedly raped a minor girl at his Biharsharif residence on February 6, following which he was immediately suspended by the party.

    After absconding for almost one month, Yadav had surrendered in March before a chief magistrate's court in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda and was sent to jail.

    However, he was granted bail by the Patna High Court on September 30, which the opposition used to criticize the state government for not placing facts against the RJD MLA before the Patna High Court.

    Subsequently, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail of rape-accused RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav and ordered him to surrender in the Bihar lower court.

    Read more about:

    rjd bihar minor rape cbi

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 16:31 [IST]
