    Suspended J&K cop Devender Singh was in touch with Pak High Commission officials: NIA

    New Delhi, July 06: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 6 persons in connection with a Hizbul Mujahideen case.

    Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Devender Singh (DySP, J&K Police) and 4 others.

    The case was originally registered after two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather were apprehended. Along with them, the police also apprehended Singh and Irfan Shafi at Qazigund. They were on their way to Srinagar in a car.

    During the search, the police recovered, one AK-47 Rifle, 3 Pistols and a cache of ammunition and explosives. The case was later taken over by the NIA.

    The investigation has revealed that accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen

    Accused Devender Singh was also in touch with certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi through secure social media platforms. Investigation revealed that he was being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information.

    Investigation has revealed that ex-police Constable Naveed Babu had deserted Police force and was involved in the killing of many.

    Naveed Babu had made efforts to recruit gullible Muslims youths to join cadre of the Hizbul.

    He was also receiving funds from LoC traders and accused Tanveer Ahmad Wani who was an Ex-President of LoC traders Association, was providing him funds with the help of other traders based in PoK.

    Investigation has also revealed that the accused were obtaining weapons and ammunition from across the border with the help of arms smugglers and accused Devender Singh. These weapons were later used for terrorist activities.

    Investigation has further revealed that in February, 2019, in order to shield HM Commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq from the heightened surveillance of security agencies, accused Devender Singh, a serving Dy.SP of J&K Police, along with Irfan Shafi Mir and Syed Irfan Ahmad, arranged safe shelter for him and his associate in Jammu. Accused Devender Singh used his own vehicle for the movement of HM terrorists and also assured them help in procuring weapons.

    Investigation has further brought on record that the Pakistani establishment has been devising all possible ways and means to fund, arm and sustain the terrorist activities of the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

