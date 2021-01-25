YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar gets bail in Kerala gold smuggling case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: M Sivasankar, an accused in gold smuggling case and former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister was allowed default bail in the money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate in relation to the gold smuggling case.

    However, he won't be able to come out of jail as there are others cases registered against him.

    Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar
    Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar

    The ED, probing the money trail in the case, had earlier alleged that Suresh in a statement claimed that Sivasankar and his team in the CMO were fully aware of the smugglingof the precious metal through diplomatic channel.

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the ED and the Customs are conducting separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure ofgold worth Rs 15 crore from a diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5.

      Indian Army: Minor face-off between India and China troops in sikkim | Oneindia News

      The ED has alleged that Sivasankar had intervened to get the diplomatic baggage containing smuggled gold cleared without examination by the Customs. The IAS officer was suspended after his links to Suresh surfaced.

      More KERALA News

      Read more about:

      kerala

      Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 14:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 25, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X