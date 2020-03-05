Suspended AAP MLA Tahir Hussain accused in IB officer’s murder surrenders

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, who has been accused of being involved in the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the violence in northeast Delhi, surrenders before a Delhi Court on Thursday.

Hussain had moved an application to surrender before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja earlier.

The suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor was absconding in a murder case during the Delhi riots, has been booked in attempt to murder case during the violence.