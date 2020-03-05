Suspended AAP MLA Tahir Hussain accused in IB officer’s murder, arrested

India

New Delhi, Mar 05:

New Delhi, Mar 05: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, who has been accused of being involved in the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi violence, was arrested at Delhi court on Thursday.

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a plea by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking to surrender before it in connection.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja rejected Hussain's plea saying that the relief sought by him was outside its jurisdiction.

As the court dismissed Hussain's plea, a Delhi Police team, which had already arrived, arrested him and took him into custody.

Hussain moved the surrender application before the court saying that he was willing to join the investigation and wanted to surrender in the case.

Advocate Mukesh Kalia, appearing for Hussain, argued before the court that Hussain was facing life threats and was forced to move a surrender plea before the Rouse Avenue court instead of Karkardooma court.

The lawyer said Hussain has been falsely implicated in the case and sought protection for his life and property.

The former Aam Aadmi Party councillor has been booked in attempt to murder case during the violence.

Ankit Sharma, 26, who worked as a Security Assistant with the IB, who had gone missing was picked up by a mob on his way home from work. His body was found, bearing multiple stab wounds.

Ankit Sharma's father, Ravinder Sharma, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, had accused Tahir Hussain of the murder.

BJP's Kapil Mishra had also accused the former AAP councillor of alleged involveent in the IB staffer murder.

"The killer is Hussain. In the video, he can be seen with the masked boys carrying sticks, stones, bullets and petrol bombs. He was constantly talking to Kejriwal and AAP leaders," Kapil Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Hussain has been booked in the murder case of the IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had then suspended him for his alleged involvement in the violence.