Suspecting her ‘character’, man smashes 19-yr-old girlfriend’s face

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, July 15: A 19-year-old aspiring model was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on suspicion of her "character" in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The victim is identified as Khushi Parihar, a resident of Nagpur, and the accused as Ashraf Sheikh.

A Nagpur police official said they received information on Saturday morning about the body of a woman with her face crushed lying along Pandhurna-Nagpur highway.

Police identified the victim through social media, he said, adding that Parihar used to participate in local fashion shows and was aspiring to become a model.

Sheikh was later arrested, he said.

Ratnagiri dam breach: Search operation enters 8th day, 20 bodies recovered so far

According to the official, Sheikh has "confessed" that he killed Parihar because he suspected her character and "closeness" with some youths.

Prima facie, Sheikh travelled with Parihar in his car on July 12 and later allegedly killed her by crushing her head at Savli Fata near Pandhurna-Nagpur highway, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered by Nagpur (Rural) police and further investigation is underway.