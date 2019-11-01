Suspected RDX in bag led to security scare at Delhi airport

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 01: It was a bag with suspected RDX at the Delhi airport that created panic this morning.

The CISF said that after the initial Vapour Explosive Detector check, it came out of positive and the dog guide gave a positive signal.

Police swung into action after a suspicious bag was reported at terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport early Friday, triggering panic.

A Delhi Police official said the Airport Police Station received a call at 3 am alerting them about a suspicious bag which has been removed from the spot and teams are working to check its content.

However, this caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the arrival terminal for sometime, airlines sources said.

The roads outside the T3 were also blocked, they added.