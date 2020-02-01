  • search
    Suspected coronavirus patient at AIIMS Rishikesh tests negative

    Rishikesh, Feb 01: A woman suspected to be infected with coronavirus admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on Saturday had tested negative for the disease, hospital officials said.

    Reportedly, the woman is being treated and is kept under observation in the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh. She had recently returned to India from the epicentre of coronavirus Wuhan, China.

    Representational Image

    Today after her blood test results arrived from the National Institute of Virology, Pune she was tested negative.

    However, the hospital officials said that the woman will be kept at the isolation ward of the hospital as per precautionary measure for the mandatory 14 days prescribed in such cases.

    The woman, pursuing medical studies in Kunming City of China's Yunnan province, came to India on January 22.

    And on January 30, she was admitted at the AIIMS, Rishikesh with suspected symptoms of nCoV or coronavirus.

    Fortunately, the test reports of her blood samples that arrived today from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology said she was not suffering from the disease.

