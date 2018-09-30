  • search

Sushma Swaraj's UNGA speech was aimed at BJP voters: Shashi Tharoor

By
    New Delhi, Sep 30: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's speech at the United Nations General Assembl (UNGA) in which she launched a scathing attack on Pakistan was aimed at pleasing the BJP voters.

    Speaking news agency ANI, Tharoor said the EAM rather than projecting a positive image of India, spoke only on Pakistan to please the BJP voters.

    File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

    "We get the sense that everything is about the political environment in India and this was a speech aimed at BJP voters and sending a message to them particularly on subject of Pakistan rather than constructing a positive and constructive image of India in the world," he told ANI.

    Also Read | Pak glorifies killers, blind to blood of innocents: Sushma Swaraj at UN

    Swaraj on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Pakistan for providing safe haven to terrorism and its verbal duplicity, as she delivered her speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York. She said that Pakistan has also betrayed the US after it provided shelter to 9/11 perpetrator Osama Bin Laden.

    Calling out Pakistan's "lie" that India is sabotaging the dialogue process, Swaraj asked world leaders how can talks can be pursued in the midst of "terrorist bloodshed" with a nation that "glorifies killers."

    Also Read | Pakistan sheltered Osama Bin Laden, says Sushma Swaraj at UN: Top quotes

    Sushma Swaraj also spoke about Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan and several other schemes of the Modi government.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 16:06 [IST]
