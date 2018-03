Sushma Swaraj ticks off Naresh Agarwal for derogatory comments on Jaya Bachchan

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ticked off Naresh Agarwal, who joined BJP, for derogatory comments on Samajwadi Party candidate Jaya Bachchan.

In a press conference after joining the party, Naresh Agarwal made derogatory comments against Jaya Bachchan who has been fielded by Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

"Films mein kaam karne wali se meri hesiyat kardi gayi, unke naam par humara ticket kataa gaya, maine isko bhi bahut utchit nahi samjha. Meri koi shart par nahi aya, koi Rajya Sabka ki ticket ki maang nahi hai, " said Naresh Agrawal, on joining BJP.

Sushma Swaraj tweeted, "Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable."

Bachchan's third term in the Upper House comes to an end on April 3. Speaking on the development, MP Amar Singh had supported Jaya's candidature over Aggarwal. Agrawal was an MLA for seven terms from 1980 to 2012 except 1985 to 1989.

As an MLA, he represented the Hardoi constituency and is a member of the Samajwadi Party political party. Till 1989, he was a member of Indian National Congres.

OneIndia News

