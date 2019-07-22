Sushma Swaraj shuts down a troll who said she will be remembered like Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi, July 22: Known for her witty responses and hilarious answers on Twitter, former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj yet again impressed her numerous followers by giving a befitting response to a Twitter user, who wished death upon her.

A Twitter user Irfan Khan, wrote a rather nasty reply to a tweet of the former Union Minister. Sushma Swaraj had earlier posted a message condoling the death of Mange Ram Garg, former Delhi BJP President.

Sushma Swaraj wrote about how Mange Ram Garg was loyal and devoted to the party. She also praised him for contributing to society even after his death. Garg had pledged his organs to the 'Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti'.

In response to this, Irfan Khan had wished death upon the former Union Minister. He tweeted to Sushma Swaraj that someday she too would be remembered in the same manner.

"Aap ki bhi boht yaad ayegi ek din #SheilaDixit Ji ki tarah AmmA :("

Aap ki bhi boht yaad ayegi ek din #SheilaDixit Ji ki tarah AmmA :( — Irfan A Khan (@KhanAIrfan_) July 21, 2019

The minister shut him down by thanking him for his kind thought.

Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad.



I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought. https://t.co/pbuW6R6gcE — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 21, 2019

However, the Irfan's insensitive comment did not go down so well with the Twitterati and he got a lot of harsh responses.

Yehi sochsakte hai yeh darein hua — Mayank Thakur (@mayank_goutham) July 21, 2019

This is how he remembers his living family members. But your response is as always gracious and kind. — Pervaiz Alam (@pervaizalam) July 21, 2019

You are a kind lady Ma'am.

People of India have huge respect for you.

I wish a long and healthy life for you.

Immense respect. — Hamza Khan (@HamzaKhann147) July 21, 2019