    Sushma Swaraj shuts down a troll who said she will be remembered like Sheila Dikshit

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 22: Known for her witty responses and hilarious answers on Twitter, former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj yet again impressed her numerous followers by giving a befitting response to a Twitter user, who wished death upon her.

    A Twitter user Irfan Khan, wrote a rather nasty reply to a tweet of the former Union Minister. Sushma Swaraj had earlier posted a message condoling the death of Mange Ram Garg, former Delhi BJP President.

    senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj

    Sushma Swaraj wrote about how Mange Ram Garg was loyal and devoted to the party. She also praised him for contributing to society even after his death. Garg had pledged his organs to the 'Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti'.

    Sheila Dikshit cremated with State Honours, top leaders present

    In response to this, Irfan Khan had wished death upon the former Union Minister. He tweeted to Sushma Swaraj that someday she too would be remembered in the same manner.

    "Aap ki bhi boht yaad ayegi ek din #SheilaDixit Ji ki tarah AmmA :("

    The minister shut him down by thanking him for his kind thought.

    However, the Irfan's insensitive comment did not go down so well with the Twitterati and he got a lot of harsh responses.

    Check out:

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 10:25 [IST]
